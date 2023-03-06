RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who police say was killed after a shooting and crash on Bainbridge Street in the Manchester area of Richmond last week has been identified.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Bainbridge Street and West 13 Street just before 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, for a report of a vehicle crash and shots fired.

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

When they got there, the officers found a car that had crashed into several cars parked on Bainbridge Street and sustained damage from gunfire. Inside, they found two people, one sustained no injuries and the other, 27-year-old Migueal Bouldin of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Bouldin’s death has not yet been determined. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.