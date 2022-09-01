RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot in the Creighton Court area of Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 33-year-old Albert Christian of Richmond went to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Christian reportedly died at the hospital soon after.

Police determined that the shooting took place on the 2100 block of North 29th Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police Department.