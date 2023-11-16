RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in Richmond’s East End on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of T Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike at around 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The man has not yet been identified by police.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Crewell of Richmond Police at 840-646-5324

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.