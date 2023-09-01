RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot on Oliver Hill Way in Richmond Friday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Oliver Hill Way at around 8:36 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, for a reported shooting.

When they got there, police said the officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Police say the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death and that detectives are not currently looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.