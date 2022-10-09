RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot on Q Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 1900 block of Q Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting is currently under investigation by Richmond Police detectives, anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.