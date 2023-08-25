RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man killed in a shooting on South Lombardy Street in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood last week has been identified by police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the man has been identified as 31-year-old Tyvon Williams of Richmond.

Police say officers were called to a home on the 800 block of South Lombardy Street at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Officers found Williams down and unresponsive in the backyard. Williams, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.