RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Sunday on Harwood Street in Richmond’s Southside.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Harwood Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Tyshawn Wyatt with an apparent gunshot wound. Wyatt was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.