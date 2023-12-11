RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after police say a shipping container overturned in Richmond’s Southside Monday.

At around 1:37 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, Richmond Fire Department crews responded to a parking lot at 810 Dinwiddie Avenue after it was reported that a shipping container had overturned, trapping three people inside. according to the Richmond Police Department.

Two of the men were rescued and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third man was pronounced dead and fire crews were still trying to flip the container back on its side and recover his body as of 3:25 p.m. Monday.

According to police, metal was being loaded into the container when it overturned.

One killed, two injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond’s Southside. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

One killed, two injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond’s Southside. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)



Officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) are at the scene investigating the incident.