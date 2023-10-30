RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being killed and a woman being hurt Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road between Richmond Highway and I-95 around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman refused treatment at the scene for her minor injury. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not shared any further information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.