Man living in shed dies in Tuesday morning fire on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department said a man living in a shed died in a fire in the City’s Northside this morning.

The department said crews responded to multiple reports of a shed fire at 3606 Maryland Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed behind the home.

After entering the shed, first responders recovered the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 a.m. The department said the victim reportedly lived in the shed.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the man’s identity.

Crews put out the fire and cleared the shed for investigation. The incident was marked under control at 8:45 a.m. and there was no extended damage done to the house.

Richmond Fire said this is the ninth fatal fire incident and 12th fire fatality in the city so far this year.

