Man missing from New Jersey found safe in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A missing man has been located safe and sound in the the Richmond area. New Jersey resident, 32-year-old Tristan Wright was found after authorities announced on Friday that he was missing and suspected to be in Richmond.
Wright was located by a RPD officer on Saturday morning in the Mechanicsville Turnpike area.
