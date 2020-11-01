Man missing from New Jersey found safe in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A missing man has been located safe and sound in the the Richmond area. New Jersey resident, 32-year-old Tristan Wright was found after authorities announced on Friday that he was missing and suspected to be in Richmond.

Wright was located by a RPD officer on Saturday morning in the Mechanicsville Turnpike area.

