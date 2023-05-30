RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was previously accused of shooting a Richmond Police officer pleaded guilty to a number of charges for a separate incident in Richmond Circuit Court this morning.

The Richmond Police Department reported that 21-year-old Dakari Reinhardt had been involved in a shootout with officers on July 25, 2022. Police said Reinhardt had been speeding on Ninth Street in Manchester when he crashed and exchanged gunfire with an officer while running away.

Reinhardt — who had multiple warrants in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico — was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer involved in the shooting had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 15, Reinhardt was arraigned via video call from his hospital bed at VCU Medical Center, where he was informed of the charges brought against him in connection with the incident:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug

Firearm display while selling a schedule I/II drug

Hit and run with damage

According to the Virginia Judicial Database, all his charges were nolle prossed and dismissed on Dec. 15, 2022.

However, less than two weeks later, Reinhardt was arrested again. According to the Virginia Judicial Database, he was charged with the following for an incident that occurred on Dec. 28, 2022:

Using a machine gun for an aggressive purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon, second offense

Possession of a schedule I/II drug

Possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II drug

On Tuesday, May 30, Reinhardt pleaded guilty to all charges, except for the use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose charge, which was dismissed.

For the concealed weapon charge, Reinhardt was sentenced to five years with five years suspended. For the drug possession charge, he was sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended. For the firearm possession charge, he was sentenced to five years with five years suspended.