Man injured in Richmond shooting Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Richmond Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Hull Street Road around 8:40 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Police add the injuries sustained were minor.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

