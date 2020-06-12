Man scrubbing graffiti off Lee statue in Richmond says he’s cleaning anti-police messages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man scrubbing graffiti off the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue told 8News Friday that he contracted himself to clean anti-cop related messages on the monument, not messages for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The man, who told 8News his name is Chris Morrison, is driving a truck that reads “Go Green exterior renovations” and is also wearing a shirt with the same name on it. Capitol Police officers responded to the area and a crowd of people are seen huddling around the man as he cleans the statue.

