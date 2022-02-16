Man sentenced to 25 years for shooting of Richmond police officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond Police Officers were injured during a shootout on June 2, 2020 and now the person who shot them has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

The two officers, Rashad Martin and Jason Scott, recovered from their injuries. Officer Martin was shot inhis left knee and arm and Officer Scott was shot in his chest and stomach.

The man on the other side of the shootout, Waseem Hackett, was also injured.

According to Virginia court documents, Hackett has been sentenced to 20 years for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five years for possession of firearm by a violent felon.

The Richmond Police Department sent out a release following Hackett’s sentencing, saying that they are “greatly relieved” at the outcome of the case and the 25 year sentence.

RPD said, “this is an example of individuals being held responsible for their actions.”