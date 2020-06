RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting that happened at the Rodeway Inn on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Officers were called to the hotel at 1:43 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead in a third-floor hallway.

Police haven’t released a suspect description. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.