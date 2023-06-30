RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man and a vehicle in connection with the homicide of Darryl Talley in early June.
On Monday, June 5, police investigated a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Castlewood Road near the neighborhood of Clopton and found Talley, who had suffered a gunshot wound. According to the Richmond Police Department, Talley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that Talley was shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Detectives are currently investigating the possible connection of the above suspect as well as the company of the white tractor-trailer near the scene at the time the crime was committed.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has any information about the white tractor-trailer is asked to call Detective C. Tovar of the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6739.