RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man and a vehicle in connection with the homicide of Darryl Talley in early June.

On Monday, June 5, police investigated a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Castlewood Road near the neighborhood of Clopton and found Talley, who had suffered a gunshot wound. According to the Richmond Police Department, Talley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that Talley was shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Person of interest (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Close-up of person of interest (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Person of interest (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Truck of interest (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Truck name (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Detectives are currently investigating the possible connection of the above suspect as well as the company of the white tractor-trailer near the scene at the time the crime was committed.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has any information about the white tractor-trailer is asked to call Detective C. Tovar of the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6739.