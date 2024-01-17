RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson told 8News that officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Henrico Turnpike and Vale Street around 10:45 p.m. where they found the victim down on the road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No information has been released about a suspect.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information related to the shooting should call 804-646-5112.