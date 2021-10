RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the east end of the city.

RPD responded around 3:29 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street in the Eastview neighborhood and the scene is still active.

The man was found shot outside of a home.

No other information is available from police as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and 8News is working to learn more about this incident.