RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed outside of his Manchester apartment, then, a day later, a woman was found dead inside.

Police were first called to the 1300 block of Minefee Street on Saturday, Feb. 18, for reports of random gunfire and a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a man, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson, had been shot and was down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. Robinson died at the scene.

The next day, a woman, 39-year-old Sharonda Jasper, was found dead in the apartment they shared together. Police say she didn’t have any visible injuries.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to reach out to Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570.