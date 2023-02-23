RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A day after a man was found shot and killed, a woman was found dead in their shared apartment in the Manchester neighborhood of Richmond.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officers were called to the 1300 block of Minefee Street for reports of random gunfire and a report of a person down. Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Richmond — down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day — on Sunday, Feb. 19 — a woman was found down and unresponsive in an apartment in the 1300 block of Minefee Street. According to police, the woman — now identified as 39-year-old Sharonda Jasper of Amelia County — did not have any visible injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department have determined that there is a connection between the two individuals — both Robinson and Jasper were reportedly staying at the same apartment where Jasper was found.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death for both victims.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570.