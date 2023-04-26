RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man shot by Richmond Police on Sunday after a car crash in Highland Park has been identified.

Police say Daniel Vincent Rodriguez, 57, is still in the hospital with a life-threatening injury three days after he was shot by a Richmond police officer.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Rodriguez was involved in a car crash on Third Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate they found Rodriguez and two other crash victims, both of whom had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Rodriguez approached an officer with a knife and, following an “interaction” — details of which were not provided by police — an officer shot Rodriguez.

The officer has been place don administrative leave, and police say Rodriguez is being held on an unrelated warrant — but that further charges against him are pending.