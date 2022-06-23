One man was shot during a gunfight in Richmond Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At least one man was shot during a gunfight near Richmond’s Union Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police officers said they found the man on the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m., across the street from Wheel Simple Bicycle Repair. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

RPD’s watch commander said two other people were involved in the shootout. No other injuries have been reported.

