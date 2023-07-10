RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to a reported shooting on West Broad Street in the Jackson Ward area of Richmond on Saturday.

According to a Richmond Police Department spokesperson, on Saturday, July 8, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 0 block of West Broad Street for a report of gunshots fired.

Police say the officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective C. Weaver at 804-646-6030.