Man shot in leg in Richmond, transported to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of Carolina Avenue and Burns Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene and found a 35-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in his right leg.

The victim was not cooperative with officers who responded on scene, according to the police.

Richmond Ambulance Authority responded and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police urge those with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

