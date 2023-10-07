RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Saturday morning in the Southwood area of Richmond.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road near Margrave Avenue at 3:44 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found the man with a gunshot wound there when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No information has yet been released about a suspect.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates. If you have any information, call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.