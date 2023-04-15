RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed a shooting Saturday morning to call them after they say a man was shot and brought himself to the hospital.

According to police, a man took himself to the hospital around 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 with a gunshot wound. The man told police he had been shot that morning, but did not go into detail about the circumstances of the incident.

Police do not have any information related to a possible suspect or where the shooting took place. Anyone who believes they may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.