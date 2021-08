RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed inside of a house on Oakwood Avenue this evening.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the area near R Street and S Street for reports of a person down.

Once at the scene police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a building. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.