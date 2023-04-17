RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in an apartment on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue, just off Warwick Village Drive North, for the report of a person shot on Sunday, April 16 at approximately 8:47 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment who was down and unresponsive. The man had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been identified as Orlando Lee, 42, of Richmond.

Police have determined this was an isolated incident.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739.