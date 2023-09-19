RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond’s east end after a man was found shot and killed.

Richmond police say around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, they responded to sounds of gunfire in the 1500 block of Mechanicsvilel Turnpike. Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective C. Tovar with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6739.