RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a reported robbery and homicide which occurred at a Dollar General in the city’s Southside Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers were called to Dollar General, located at 3301 Richmond Highway, for a report of a robbery and a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, who was an employee of the store, with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injury.

8News is told command staff, major crimes detectives and the forensics team responded to the scene alongside the officers.

Officials are continuing to look for leads into this case and are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman of Richmond Police at 804-646-3915.