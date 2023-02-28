RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in Richmond’s Southside near the Chesterfield County line.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Holliday Road just before 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man with apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives are not looking for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.