RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in South Richmond and later pronounced dead.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 4300 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson with the department said there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.