RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot on West Broad Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West Broad Street and North Meadow Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m. A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

It is believed that an altercation in the area resulted in the shooting. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has related information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.