RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Gilpin Court Tuesday morning.

An RPD spokesperson told 8News officers responded to the 200 block of West Coutts Street shortly after midnight. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, just one block from the Tiger Market on West Hill Street. The victim died at the scene.

RPD is asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.