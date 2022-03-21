RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot near the Virginia State Capitol in one of two shootings in the city of Richmond Sunday night.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the Montrose Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to Jennie Scher Road near the Ashley Oakes Apartments and found a man with a graze wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police received a call about another shooting blocks away from Capitol Square on E. Main Street. Officers say a man was shot near the 7/11 at the corner of E. Main Street and S. 10th Street. According to police, his injuries are life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information on these two shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.