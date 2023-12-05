RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound on Coalter Street in Richmond’s East End.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Coalter Street in Richmond’s East End.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Jones at 804-646-5329.