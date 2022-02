RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to recover after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to Decatur Street near East Clopton Street around 1:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.