RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a Thursday, Dec. 28 shooting that resulted in the injury of one unidentified man.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of N 22nd Street at 12:03 p.m. to find one adult man who appeared to have been shot. According to RPD, officers at the scene found that the shooting itself occurred in the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police continues to investigate. If you have information related to this incident, RPD asks you to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4404.