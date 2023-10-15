RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a man Saturday night.

According to a department official, officers responded to 1437 Hopkins Road near McGuire Veterans Hospital at 10:06 p.m. On scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No information was released about a suspect. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

