RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in East End of the city early this morning, according to police.

Richmond Police responded to the scene on the 1500 block of N. 20th St. just after 2 a.m. On scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.