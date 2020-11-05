Man shot on Rosetta Street today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for reports of a person shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation is being handling by RPD Major Crimes detectives. They ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
