Man shot on Rosetta Street today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for reports of a person shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is being handling by RPD Major Crimes detectives. They ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.