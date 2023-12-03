RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on West Broad Street during the evening on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Richmond Police said officers responded to the 3600 block of West Broad Street near the West Broad Apartments around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The man has not yet been identified, and no information was released about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.