RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight that sent a man to the hospital.

Around 1:16 a.m., a man arrived at Chippenham Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives have not yet been able to determine where the shooting occurred and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.