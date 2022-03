RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and severely injured in Richmond’s Northside last night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of North Avenue around 6:16 p.m. for the report of a shooting. On scene, police located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

His injuries were considered life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.