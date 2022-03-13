RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than three months after being shot six times and left fighting for his life, Ray’Quaan Ray’kim Penn is finally home from the hospital.

Penn was shot six times on the corner of N 21st Street and Fairfield Avenue in the East End on Saturday, Dec. 11. He was hospitalized and was put on a breathing tube in the ICU.

“I could have lost my life that day, I could have lost my kids,” said Penn.

More than three months later, he’s back at home with his family and is walking on his own.

“My sons think he’s a superhero, and I’m like, ‘I think so, too,'” said his wife, Chamaura Barham Penn.

Several days after Penn was hospitalized, The Henrico Police Department arrested 25-year-old Gernice Roberts, who was formerly in a relationship with Penn.

Roberts was charged with eight felony counts, including attempted murder. Roberts’ trial is set to begin Monday, April 4.

Penn says he still has nightmares and some paranoia about the incident, but is still trying to live life to the fullest. For him, it’s been a reminder of the importance of life with the ones you love.

“That’s the only thing that kept me healthy, was my kids and my wife — my family — because that’s all I kept thinking about when I first got shot.”