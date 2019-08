RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Richmond Police told 8News they responded to the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road at 9:13 a.m. for an assault.

When officers arrived they said they found an adult man who succumbed to his injuries. Police said the incident could be a matter of self-defense but it’s still undetermined.

RPD said a person is in custody.

Stay with 8News for updates.