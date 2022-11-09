RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot to death in a Richmond neighborhood on election night has been identified.

Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Drewry Street around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Upon arrival, they found the victim — identified as 37-year-old Sean Oliver — down on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423.