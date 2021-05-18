Man shot to death on Williamsburg Road in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond detectives have identified the victim in Saturday night’s shooting.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Scott Johnson II was found unresponsive outside of an apartment in the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road. Police responded to the scene on Saturday, May 15 at 10:25 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found Johnson at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 510-4209 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.