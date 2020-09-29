Man sought in armed robbery of Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the ma who robbed the 804 Market convenience store on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Authorities say an armed man entered the 804 Market on the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, displayed a handgun, gave the clerk a plastic bag and told him to fill it with money.
The suspect then ran away with the cash. He was last seen heading east on Fairfield Avenue.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
